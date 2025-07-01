Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Talk; Focus on Defence Industry Ties

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Mr Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Mr Pete Hegseth held a telephonic conversation on July 1, 2025, to discuss a broad spectrum of defence-related cooperation between the two countries.

The dialogue covered key areas such as long-term collaboration in defence, military training, and personnel exchanges, as well as deepening ties in the defence industrial sector. Both leaders expressed commitment to building on the momentum of this crucial and mutually beneficial partnership, focusing on interoperability, integration of defence supply chains, logistics sharing, enhanced joint exercises, and cooperation with like-minded strategic partners.

Mr Rajnath Singh acknowledged and appreciated the consistent support from the United States in India’s fight against terrorism. He also praised Mr Hegseth’s dynamic leadership, which has significantly elevated defence cooperation between the two nations.

During the call, the US Secretary of Defense extended an invitation to Mr Rajnath Singh for an in-person meeting in the United States to further advance the bilateral defence agenda.

In a post on X, Mr Singh noted that the discussions included a review of ongoing and new initiatives aimed at strengthening the India–US defence partnership and enhancing capacity-building cooperation. He expressed hope for an early meeting with Mr Hegseth to continue the momentum.

This was their third telephonic conversation since Mr Pete Hegseth assumed office as US Secretary of Defense in January 2025.