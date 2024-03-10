FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2024 10:06:37      انڈین آواز

BREAKING NEWS: The Crescent of Ramadan sighted in Saudi Arabia!

سعودی عرب میں رمضان المبارک کا چاند نظر آگیا

The Crescent of Ramadan 1445/2024 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia! Subsequently, Ramadan 1445/2024 begins tomorrow, 11 March 2024 Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers…

