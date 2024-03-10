New Delhi emphasises on need for immediate reforms to UNSC

@MEA

The Foreign Minister of Iceland, Bjarni Benediktsson, arrived in the national capital today.The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), extended a warm welcome to the Icelandic Foreign Minister. In a social media post, the External Affairs Ministry has said that his visit will further strengthen trade and investment relations between both countries.

India and Iceland have, despite the distance and contrast in population size, reached out to each other to build friendships based on shared values and mutual interests. Iceland was the first Nordic country to publicly extend support to India’s candidature for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).