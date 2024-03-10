FreeCurrencyRates.com

India signs landmark free trade agreement with European bloc

Under pact, four-nation group to invest 100 billion dollars in country

AMN / WEB DESK

India has signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in New Delhi today. The deal was signed in the presence of Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Addressing the gathering, Mr Goyal said that under this agreement, EFTA nations will invest 100 billion dollars in India, creating many employment opportunities in different sectors.

He added this TEPA brings optimism as it reflects a trusted and efficient partnership with accountability. He thanked the partner countries for being part of this agreement, these countries include- Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

