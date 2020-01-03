BJP to launch drive to mobilise support for CAA

AMN / NEW DELHI

BJP will begin a 10-day mass contact drive from Sunday to mobilise support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Briefing media at BJP headquarters in New Delhi today, party general secretary Dr Anil Jain said, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah will join the drive in Delhi.

He said, working President JP Nadda will start the drive in Ghaziabad. Rajnath Singh will join the drive in Lucknow and Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. Mr Jain said, all leading faces of the party, ranging from Union ministers to organisational leaders will travel to various parts of the country during the drive. He said, during the campaign party leaders and workers will contact, three crore families to rally support for the CAA.

As part of its programme, the BJP has launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law.

Mr Jain said, people will be urged to take to social media to voice their support for the law during the campaign. He said, party leaders have already been holding public meetings and press conferences over the issue as they work to counter the opposition’s campaign against the amended citizenship law.