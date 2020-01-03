FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2020 05:21:30      انڈین آواز
Ad

BJP to launch drive to mobilise support for CAA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

BJP will begin a 10-day mass contact drive from Sunday to mobilise support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Briefing media at BJP headquarters in New Delhi today, party general secretary Dr Anil Jain said, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah will join the drive in Delhi.

He said, working President JP Nadda will start the drive in Ghaziabad. Rajnath Singh will join the drive in Lucknow and Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. Mr Jain said, all leading faces of the party, ranging from Union ministers to organisational leaders will travel to various parts of the country during the drive. He said, during the campaign party leaders and workers will contact, three crore families to rally support for the CAA.

As part of its programme, the BJP has launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law.

Mr Jain said, people will be urged to take to social media to voice their support for the law during the campaign. He said, party leaders have already been holding public meetings and press conferences over the issue as they work to counter the opposition’s campaign against the amended citizenship law.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Indian archery contingent will win medal at Tokyo Olympics,: Akash Malik

HSB/ New Delhi Akash Malik, who made history after clinching India's first silver in archery at the Youth Olym ...

Rajasthan Royals name Ish Sodhi as Spin consultant

HSB/ Jaipur IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thrusday announced New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi in a dual ...

Football ISL :Clash of the titans to kick off ISL in 2020

HSB/ Bengaluru A cracker of a contest is in the offing as defending champions Bengaluru cross swords with tab ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!