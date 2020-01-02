BJP campaign in UP to clear misconceptions on CAA

AMN

The BJP state unit of Uttar Pradesh has started a five day inter personal contact campaign in the state against the lies and illusions being spread by opposition parties about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

People are being told facts on the amended act. Party men are telling people that this Act is about giving citizenship to people and not taking back citizenship of any Indian.

Party officials, public representatives and activists are visiting the homes of common people and apprising them about the Citizenship Amendment Act. Party’s frontal cell activists are also communicating to the enlightened sections of the society such as doctors, lawyers, professors, teachers and retired officials on the Act.

BJP state unit President Swatantra Dev Singh has asked party workers to actively participate in the campaign.

Incharge of party’s Jan Jagran Abhiyan in the state, Govind Narayan Shukla said, the party aims to reach out to about one lakh villages and 50 lakh families in the state to clear the illusion on CAA.