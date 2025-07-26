Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS

PM Modi becomes second-longest serving PM in consecutive terms

Jul 26, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the second-longest serving Prime Minister of the country with an uninterrupted tenure. Briefing media in New Delhi today, BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved this record with the mandate of the people. He said, Mr. Modi has completed four thousand 78 days of continuous tenure by surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said, Prime Minister Modi’s tenure has been marked by golden chapters of development.

Related Post

POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Systematic Election Theft in India, Accuses Govt of Voter List Manipulation

Jul 23, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

Former Kerala CM and Communist Stalwart V.S. Achuthanandan Passes Away at 101

Jul 21, 2025
POLITICS

Aam Aadmi Party quits I.N.D.I.A Alliance

Jul 20, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar July 25: लगातार दूसरे दिन गिरावट; सेंसेक्स 721 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 24,850 के नीचे बंद

26 July 2025 1:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Badminton: Unnati upsets Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu in China Open pre-quarterfinals

26 July 2025 1:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 25: Sensex Sheds 721 Pts, Nifty Below 24,850 Amid Global Jitters

26 July 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Markets Ends Mixed: Alphabet Powers Tech Rally, Dow Slips on Broader Weakness

26 July 2025 1:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!