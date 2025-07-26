PM Modi becomes second-longest serving PM in consecutive terms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the second-longest serving Prime Minister of the country with an uninterrupted tenure. Briefing media in New Delhi today, BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved this record with the mandate of the people. He said, Mr. Modi has completed four thousand 78 days of continuous tenure by surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said, Prime Minister Modi’s tenure has been marked by golden chapters of development.

