Congress Plans Delhi Conclave to Defend Constitution, Federalism

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address a national conclave in Delhi on August 2, where the party will showcase its historical role in shaping the Constitution and raise concerns about growing threats to federalism under the current regime.

The event, expected to draw around 1,500 legal professionals and RTI activists from across India, will also be addressed by three Congress Chief Ministers—Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah, Telangana’s Revanth Reddy, and Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu—as well as senior Congress leaders and former Union ministers.

The conclave will emphasize the party’s foundational contribution to the Constitution, the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in drafting it, and the systemic challenges it currently faces. Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also scheduled to speak at the event, said a senior congress functionary.

In recent years, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly criticized the BJP-led central government for undermining Constitutional institutions and principles through his ‘Save Constitution’ campaign. He has particularly drawn attention to the erosion of rights for Dalits, Adivasis, and other marginalized communities, as well as the alleged misuse of agencies like the CBI, ED, and IT Department to target political opponents.

Gandhi has also flagged the manipulation of voter lists in Bihar, Maharashtra, and Haryana, and questioned the independence of bodies like the Election Commission.

Tensions between the Congress and BJP have recently escalated following the government’s resolution condemning the 1975 Emergency and suggestions from BJP leaders to remove the words “socialist” and “secular” from the Constitution’s Preamble.

On the issue of federalism, Congress leaders have pointed to delayed financial transfers to opposition-ruled states and central overreach through investigating agencies as signs of a weakening federalism.

The August 2 conclave aims to reaffirm the Congress party’s ideological commitment to Constitutional democracy, social justice, and strong federal governance, especially at a time when these values are perceived to be under siege.