Bima Sakhi Yojana Launched to Empower Rural Women Through Insurance Outreach

By ANDALIB AKHTER

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has hailed the launch of the Bima Sakhi Yojana as a landmark step in empowering women and boosting economic security across rural and semi-urban India. Speaking at the launch event Saturday, Chouhan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for driving the initiative, which aligns with the national goal of achieving “Insurance for All by 2047.”

Under this scheme, the Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), will deploy trained women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as Bima Sakhis at the Gram Panchayat level. These women will act as grassroots insurance facilitators, raising awareness, delivering trust-based financial services, and supporting financial independence for rural families.

Chouhan underscored that the initiative supports the Lakhpati Didi Mission, aiming to create two crore women entrepreneurs by August 15. He described Bima Sakhi Yojana as a key contributor to women’s entrepreneurship, employment generation, and disaster resilience — particularly in underserved areas.

The scheme also reinforces broader government programs like Jan Dhan Se Jan Suraksha, Digital India, and national goals like Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality) and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Calling Bima Sakhis “pioneers of social change,” Chouhan urged states and partner agencies to ensure the scheme reaches every rural household, promoting inclusive growth and strengthening economic resilience at the grassroots.