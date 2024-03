@NIA_India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released a video of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case and sought citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect. Releasing the video on its a social media post, the NIA said that if the citizens have any information about the suspect, they can call at 08029510900, 8904241100 or mail to info.blr.nia@gov.in. It added that their identity will remain confidential.