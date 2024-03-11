CBI summons nine close aides and associates of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

The CBI has summoned nine close aides and associates of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before the agency today. The agency suspects that these nine individuals were allegedly part of the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on 5th January and instigated the crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal. Sheikh, whose role in the attack is under probe, is under the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation till the 14th of this month.