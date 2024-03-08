Gadkari sanctions over Rs 2,000 crore for widening and strengthening various NH projects in J&K

AMN / WEB DESK

Road, Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned over two thousand crore rupees for widening and strengthening various National Highway projects in Jammu and Kashmir. In a social media post, Mr. Gadkari said, an allocation of more than one thousand 404 crore rupees has been approved for the Widening and Strengthening project of the Rafiabad – Kupwara – Chowkibal – Tangdhar and Chamkot section of the National Highway.

In another post, Mr. Gadkari said, an allocation of over 126 crore rupees has been approved for the development, Operation, and Maintenance of a Ropeway from SDA Parking (Near Zabarwan Park) to Shankaracharya Temple.