Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,65,458 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Coronavirus: Trump to ‘suspend immigration into US’
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,74,336 worldwide
Human trials for UK coronavirus vaccine this week
UK coronavirus vaccine to be tested on people from Thursday
WHO warns people must be ready for ‘new way of living’

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2020 12:31:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Assemblies and Parliament Must Adopt Technology for Effective Functioning : Lok Sabha Speaker

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla today said that Assemblies and Parliament must adopt technology for functioning more effectively.

Interacting with Presiding officers of State Legislative Assemblies via video conferencing at Parliament House today, Mr Birla informed the Presiding Officers that the four Committees of Presiding Officers that had been constituted earlier to look into matters relating to Disruptions in the House, Autonomy of Legislatures,  Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and Information Technology and related matters – have made substantial progress in finalising their reports, and will submit the reports in due course.

Mr Birla also urged State Assemblies to explore the feasibility of extensive use of digital technology in legislative and financial work and for other routine tasks such as meetings and file movements so as to make sure that stringent social distancing norms are followed in their respective states. Mr Birla said that both Central and State governments have been vigilant with this pandemic and have taken necessary steps to contain its spread.

He noted that mutual synergy and excellent disaster management efforts have allowed India to minimize the damage from this disease. Mr Birla added that efforts of the Government have been complimented by the strength of the people, which has helped mitigate the situation, he then thanked the people for their cooperation and spirited resistance to the disease outbreak. He said that, “The situation is largely under control and the government is fully prepared to meet any challenges.”

Speaking about India’s efforts to reduce the effect of the pandemic outside the country, Mr Birla said that wherever possible India has tried to help other countries by supplying medicines and other essential equipment, thereby living up to the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam.

In his interaction with Speakers of the State Assemblies, Mr Birla was informed that many states have taken proactive measures with regard to providing relief to affected people. He was informed that many state MLAs have actively contributed to COVID 19 relief funds, both at the central as well as state level. Many states have also extended direct relief to the people through cash transfers in bank accounts of the intended beneficiaries. States have also taken steps to provide cooked food to the poor and destitute and have given rations in the form of rice, flour and oil etc.

Mr Birla was informed by a number of Presiding Officers about the plight of stranded workers in many parts of the country, he was also informed that a large number of students have been left stranded in the educational Hub of Kota, which also happens to be Mr Birla’s constituency. Mr Birla assured the Presiding Officers of taking all the requisite steps to make sure that the stranded students and workers are provided with all necessary assistance.

He also called upon all the state assemblies to setup a control room for real time information exchange between the various state assemblies and Parliament, which would allow MLAs and MPs to discharge their duties in a more effective manner in order to fight the challenge posed by COVID 19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!