Operation Sindoor, Voter List Row Sparks Day-long Disruption in Parliament

Andalib Akhter

The proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was completely disrupted today due to continuous uproar by opposition parties, forcing multiple adjournments and eventually leading to suspension of proceedings for the entire day.

In both Houses, opposition members vociferously demanded discussions on Operation Sindoor and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, among other pressing matters. As soon as the Lok Sabha convened at 11 AM, members from parties like the Congress, RJD, DMK, and Samajwadi Party began shouting slogans, stalling Question Hour. Despite repeated appeals by Speaker Om Birla and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan—who highlighted that many questions were related to farmers—the disruptions continued.

After being adjourned till noon, the scene remained unchanged. Presiding Officer Jagdambika Pal appealed for order, while MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal urged cooperation, emphasizing that the government was ready to discuss all issues under the rules. He reiterated that 16 hours had been allocated for debating Operation Sindoor, as agreed in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

However, when the House reconvened at 2 PM after a second adjournment, opposition members again entered the well of the House and raised slogans. The Presiding Officer tried to restore order and assured that discussions would be held, but to no avail. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the obstruction, accusing the opposition of deliberately avoiding discussion. Eventually, the continued chaos led to adjournment of the Lok Sabha for the day.

Similar scenes played out in the Rajya Sabha, where opposition protests began at 11 AM. Deputy Chairman Harivansh repeatedly appealed for calm, but disruptions persisted. Even after an adjournment till noon, the opposition remained adamant, demanding immediate debate on the Bihar voter roll revision. With no improvement in order, the House was finally adjourned for the day at 2 PM.