PM Modi’s UK Visit to Deepen India-UK Business Partnership and Strategic Cooperation

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-nation tour from July 23, with the first leg of his journey taking him to the United Kingdom. This official visit marks his fourth to the UK and comes at a crucial juncture for both nations, particularly in light of the evolving India-UK business and strategic partnership.

During the UK visit, PM Modi will hold high-level discussions with his counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and also call on King Charles III. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the visit is an opportunity to conduct a comprehensive review of India-UK bilateral ties, assess regional and global developments, and identify new avenues of collaboration—especially in business, innovation, and education.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021, reflecting both nations’ intent to intensify their multifaceted cooperation. Business, research, and technology have emerged as key pillars of this partnership. Bilateral trade between the two nations surpassed $55 billion in 2023-24, underlining the growing economic interdependence. The UK is currently the sixth-largest investor in India, with cumulative FDI worth $36 billion. On the other hand, India has become a significant source of investment in the UK, contributing nearly $20 billion in FDI and supporting thousands of jobs through over a thousand Indian companies operating in the UK.

Another major milestone is the recent opening of the University of Southampton’s Gurugram campus, the first foreign university to establish a presence in India under the New Education Policy. Several other UK universities are also considering similar moves, which could further strengthen people-to-people and academic ties.

Infrastructure and green finance have also seen increased cooperation. The India-UK Infrastructure Financing Bridge, coordinated by NITI Aayog and the City of London, is working to bring UK expertise to India’s green and renewable energy sectors, helping finance critical sustainable development projects.

Defence and security are other strong areas of collaboration, with regular joint exercises and institutional interactions between the armed forces of both countries. The UK remains one of India’s top research and innovation partners, and both nations are exploring newer technologies and manufacturing opportunities in the defence sector.

In terms of future prospects, both sides are eagerly looking forward to concluding the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Foreign Secretary Misri confirmed that while the negotiations are complete, both sides are now engaged in final legal formalities. Once signed, the FTA is expected to dramatically boost trade and investment flows between the two countries and solidify their economic relationship.

India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, emphasized that Prime Minister Modi views the UK as a vital partner not just for maintaining current momentum but for scaling up the relationship to new heights. He highlighted the potential of the FTA to serve as a transformative document for both economies.

While in the UK, Prime Minister Modi will also meet leading business figures from both countries to discuss avenues for further cooperation in sectors like fintech, AI, climate tech, and advanced manufacturing.

This high-profile visit is not just about diplomacy but about reinforcing India’s role as a global economic power and innovation hub. With education, trade, and strategic cooperation at the core, the visit is expected to create a robust framework for future collaboration, making the India-UK relationship one of the most dynamic bilateral partnerships in the 21st century.