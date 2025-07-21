MPs submit memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker for removal of Justice Varma

By Andalib Akhter

In a major development, 145 Members of Parliament on Monday submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the removal of High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, following allegations surrounding the discovery of large quantities of burnt and half-burnt ₹500 notes at his official residence.

The impeachment motion, filed under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution, received support from a wide spectrum of political parties, including the Congress, TDP, JD(U), JD(S), Jana Sena Party, AGP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), LJSP, SKP, CPM, and others.

Prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Singh Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, P.P. Chaudhary, Supriya Sule, and K.C. Venugopal were among the signatories.

Congress MP K. Suresh confirmed the party’s full backing for the move, stating that the Congress had already submitted 40 signatures and was coordinating with other INDIA bloc allies to reach the required numbers.

The demand for Justice Varma’s removal stems from the March 15 discovery of suspicious cash at his Delhi residence. A judicial panel of three High Court judges, constituted by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, found Justice Varma prima facie guilty and referred the matter to the President and Prime Minister after he reportedly refused to resign.

On Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that over 100 MPs had already endorsed the motion. Justice Varma has since approached the Supreme Court to challenge the panel’s findings.

