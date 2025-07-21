Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

MPs submit memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker for removal of Justice Varma

Jul 21, 2025

By Andalib Akhter

In a major development, 145 Members of Parliament on Monday submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the removal of High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, following allegations surrounding the discovery of large quantities of burnt and half-burnt ₹500 notes at his official residence.

The impeachment motion, filed under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution, received support from a wide spectrum of political parties, including the Congress, TDP, JD(U), JD(S), Jana Sena Party, AGP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), LJSP, SKP, CPM, and others.

Prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Singh Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, P.P. Chaudhary, Supriya Sule, and K.C. Venugopal were among the signatories.

Congress MP K. Suresh confirmed the party’s full backing for the move, stating that the Congress had already submitted 40 signatures and was coordinating with other INDIA bloc allies to reach the required numbers.

The demand for Justice Varma’s removal stems from the March 15 discovery of suspicious cash at his Delhi residence. A judicial panel of three High Court judges, constituted by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, found Justice Varma prima facie guilty and referred the matter to the President and Prime Minister after he reportedly refused to resign.

On Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that over 100 MPs had already endorsed the motion. Justice Varma has since approached the Supreme Court to challenge the panel’s findings.

Justice Varma has approached the Supreme Court against the committee’s findings.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

India, China review border situation in 34th WMCC meet, plan next round of talks

Jul 24, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

India resumes tourist visas for Chinese citizens after 5 years

Jul 24, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Parliament Logjam Continues for 3rd Day Over Bihar SIR Issue and Other Demands

Jul 23, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

7/11 Mumbai Blasts: SC Stays Bombay HC’s Acquittal Judgment; But Says Accused Not to Go Back to Jail

24 July 2025 2:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Health-How to Strengthen Your Child’s Immunity

24 July 2025 1:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia-Ukraine Talks Yield Limited Progress, Focus Shifts to Humanitarian Issues

24 July 2025 1:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

NTT DATA Report Highlights How GenAI Can Transform Healthcare Amid Challenges

24 July 2025 12:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!