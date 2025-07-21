At least 19 killed as Bangladesh air force plane crashes into school campus

Zakir Hossain From Dhaka

At least 19 people, including children and a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) pilot, were killed and over 100 injured after a military training jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area on Monday afternoon, triggering a massive fire and panic in the densely populated area.



The F-7 BGI aircraft, operated by Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, took off at 1:06pm and crashed just 12 minutes later into the school premises in Diabari, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The pilot ejected using a parachute but later succumbed to injuries at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) around 3:45pm. The crash caused a large explosion and engulfed part of the school in flames, creating scenes of chaos. Videos from the site showed thick plumes of black smoke, a mangled aircraft embedded into a school building, and crowds scrambling to help the injured. The building housed students from playgroup to grade 5.



Children Among the Victims: “A third-grade student was brought in dead,” said Dr Bidhan Sarker, head of the burn unit at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. “Three others, aged 12, 14, and 40, were also admitted.” More than 60 people were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS), many in critical condition. According to Dr Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the health adviser, three deaths were confirmed at the facility. Among the deceased was the daughter of journalist Leon Mir, whose body was taken to CMH. A firefighter at the crash site reported recovering a body “burned beyond recognition.”



Eyewitnesses Describe Horror: “When I was picking up my kids at the gate, I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I saw only fire and smoke,” said Masud Tarik, a teacher at the school. Nuruzzaman Mridha, another teacher, recalled helping to carry injured students on rickshaws and vans. “Their clothes were ripped, torn — some were walking with burn injuries,” he said.



Naimul Hasan Adit, a first-year student, said, “The plane first hit Building No. 7, then crashed into the primary school building, about 100-150 meters away. The pilot ejected with a parachute.”



Massive Emergency Response: The crash occurred just as school was ending, with many students and parents present. Firefighters reached the site at 1:22pm, and nine firefighting units from various Dhaka fire stations brought the blaze under control by 2:45pm. Army, BGB, police, and Fire Service personnel carried out rescue operations. Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed for rescue and to maintain order. Injured victims were transported to various hospitals, including Lubana General Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and NIBPS.



Bangladesh Declares Mourning, Pledges Investigation: In response to the tragedy, the Bangladesh government has declared Tuesday (July 22) a national day of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-mast across government and private institutions, including embassies abroad. Special prayers will be held nationwide for the victims.



Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus called the incident “irreparable.” On social media, he said, “The loss suffered by the Air Force, students, parents, teachers, staff, and others is irreparable… It is a moment of profound grief for the nation.” He promised a full investigation and directed all concerned authorities and hospitals to provide “every form of assistance” to the victims and families. “The government will take all necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident,” he added.



The crash comes just over a month after a major aviation tragedy in India, where an Air India flight crashed into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad, killing 241 passengers and 19 people on the ground — the worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The cause of Monday’s crash is under investigation.