Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin ready for settlement with Ukraine but needs to achieve goals: Kremlin

Jul 21, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said, Russia is ready to move quickly towards a settlement on Ukraine, but the main objective is to achieve its goals. Peskov told state television in an interview that President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible.

Russian officials have said repeatedly that any peace deal hinges on Ukraine withdrawing forces from four regions, renouncing its NATO bid and halting NATO troop deployments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his officials have proposed holding a new round of peace talks with Moscow this week. On July 14, US President Donald Trump said, the United States will send weapons to Ukraine through NATO, and threatened severe tariffs targeting Russia if a ceasefire deal is not reached in 50 days. Russia rejected Trump’s 50-day ultimatum, dismissing the threat as unacceptable.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh’, PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Dhaka air crash

Jul 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

At least 19 killed as Bangladesh air force plane crashes into school campus

Jul 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashes on college field

Jul 21, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES TOP AWAAZ

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns

21 July 2025 10:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh’, PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Dhaka air crash

21 July 2025 10:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Parliamentary panel urges overhaul of refund, dividend, TDS rules in tax bill draft

21 July 2025 9:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan passes away at 101

21 July 2025 9:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!