‘India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh’, PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Dhaka air crash

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka. He assured that India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said:

“Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance.”

At least 19 people were killed and 164 injured when a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a college and school campus in Dhaka on Monday. The aircraft experienced a technical problem shortly after take-off, a military spokesperson confirmed.

The F-7 BGI jet took off at 1:06 p.m. local time (0706 GMT) from the Bangladesh Air Force base in Kurmitola, Dhaka, as part of a routine training mission. It encountered a mechanical failure soon after take-off, said military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury.

“The pilot made a valiant attempt to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas. Despite his best efforts, the aircraft crashed into a two-storey building belonging to Milestone School and College,” he stated.

The pilot was among those killed in the crash. The Bangladesh military has formed a committee to investigate the cause of the incident.