PM Modi calls Monsoon session of Parliament as true celebration of country’s collective achievements

File Photo

Says, whole world witnessed India’s military power during Operation Sindoor

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoped that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be productive and filled with enriching discussions, which will strengthen the country’s democracy.

Addressing the media before the beginning of Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Mr Modi said, the session stands as a proud moment for the nation, a true celebration of our collective achievements. The Prime Minister requested all the party MPs to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session beginning today.

The Prime Minister said, the world has witnessed the strength of India’s military power. He said, in Operation Sindoor, Indian soldiers achieved their objective with 100 per cent success, demolishing the masterminds behind terrorism in their hideouts. He said, they completed their mission objectives within just 22 minutes. The Prime Minister said, the brutal massacre in Pahalgam shocked the entire world and drew global attention to terrorism and its epicentre. He said, rising above party lines and prioritizing the nation’s interest, representatives from most political parties travelled to various countries and collectively led a highly effective campaign to expose Pakistan’s role on the international stage.

Prime Minister Modi said, India has endured many violent challenges, be it terrorism or Naxalism, but today, the influence of Naxalism and Maoism is shrinking rapidly. He said, the red corridors of the past are now transforming into green zones of growth and development. Mr Modi said, today, many districts across the country are free from Naxalism.

Mr Modi highlighted that the on-going research and development in the defence sector will receive a much-needed boost, and it will also open up new opportunities for employment and innovation for the country’s youth. He said, digital India is making waves globally, with UPI gaining popularity across many countries. Mr Modi highlighted that it has become a recognised name in the world of FinTech. The Prime Minister said, before 2014, India was ranked 10th in the global economy. He said, today, India is moving at a fast pace towards becoming the third largest economy in the world.

The Prime Minister remarked that the monsoon symbolizes innovation and renewal, highlighting that current weather conditions across the country are progressing favourably, bringing beneficial forecasts for agriculture. He noted that rainfall plays a crucial role not only in the rural economy and the nation’s overall economic structure but also in the financial well-being of every household. Mr Modi stated that, based on current information, water reservoir levels this year have tripled compared to the past ten years. He emphasized that this increase will significantly benefit India’s economy in the coming days.

Highlighting India’s major achievements at a recent global summit of international organizations, the Prime Minister cited the International Labour Organization, which reported that over 90 crore individuals in India are now covered under social security. He also referenced the World Health Organization, which has declared India free of trachoma, an eye disease commonly seen during the monsoon season. Mr Modi emphasized that this recognition marks a significant milestone in India’s public health efforts.