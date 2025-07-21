Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

LS Speaker Om Birla urges floor leaders of all parties & members to cooperate in smooth functioning of House

Jul 21, 2025

In view of the Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised that the collective role of all the members is important for the expression of people’s aspirations and protection of national interests.

In a social media post, Mr Birla urged the floor leaders of all parties and members to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House. He also urged for constructive discussions and healthy democratic dialogue, so that the House take concrete steps for inclusive development, social justice and economic progress.

Mr Birla expressed hope that this monsoon session will be meaningful and successful and together everyone will make a meaningful contribution towards further strengthening democratic consciousness, unity in diversity and constitutional values.

