Monsoon Session: Govt Seeks Cooperation of Opposition for Smooth Functioning of Parliament

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

A day before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Union government convened an all-party meeting today to ensure the smooth functioning of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Jagat Prakash Nadda, aimed to seek the cooperation of opposition parties for the constructive conduct of the session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dr. L. Murugan, was present at the meeting. Key opposition leaders also attended, including Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tiwari from the Congress, Supriya Sule of NCP-SCP, Tiruchi Siva and T R Baalu from DMK, Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, and Sanjay Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mr. Rijiju described the interaction as “very constructive,” noting that the floor leaders raised several important issues they intend to highlight during the session. He emphasized that the government has urged all parties to cooperate in maintaining the decorum and effective functioning of both Houses.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to run from July 21 to August 21, featuring 21 sittings. A number of significant legislations are expected to be tabled, including the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024.

Mr. Rijiju stressed that both the ruling party and the opposition must work in tandem to uphold the spirit of parliamentary democracy and address issues of national importance.