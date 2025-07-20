India Lays Groundwork for Energy Self-Reliance, Says Hardeep Puri

AMN / NEW DELHI

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday highlighted India’s bold strides toward energy self-sufficiency, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for transforming the nation’s oil and gas landscape.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Puri shared a series of major developments that signal a turning point in India’s quest for energy independence. “We are not just preparing for the future — we are shaping it,” he wrote, unveiling the extensive groundwork being done to boost domestic exploration and production.

India has now opened 1 million square kilometres of offshore area for oilfield exploration, and 99% of previously restricted ‘No-Go’ areas have been cleared. This unlocks massive potential for investment, innovation, and energy security.

The Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) Round X has been announced with 25 exploration blocks, attracting strong interest from global and Indian energy players. Currently, 154 oil and gas blocks are active, and India has recorded 14 new hydrocarbon discoveries. Under Mission Anveshan, ₹792 crore has already been invested, and 6,200 GLKM of seismic data collected.

Puri emphasized India’s investor-friendly reforms, including the amendment of the Oilfields Act (1948) and the rollout of new Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules ahead of OALP-X. Public feedback has been invited to refine the Model Revenue Sharing Contract (MRSC) and Petroleum Lease terms.

He also noted a silent revolution in clean energy. “City gas networks now cover 300+ cities, up from just 55 in 2014. Clean cooking fuel now reaches over 1.5 crore households,” Puri posted.

Describing the present as a “golden era” for oil and gas investors, he declared, “It has never been easier, faster, or more profitable to invest in India’s energy future.”