International Moon Day observed to commemorate the historic Apollo 11 mission

AMN

International Moon Day is being observed today to commemorate the historic Apollo 11 mission, when humans first set foot on the Moon on July 20th in 1969. The United Nations General Assembly officially recognised this observance in 2021, following a recommendation by the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

The day celebrates global achievements in lunar exploration and promotes international cooperation, sustainable space practices, and the peaceful use of lunar resources. Across the world, the occasion is observed through public events, sky-gazing sessions, educational outreach, and science competitions, aimed especially at inspiring young people’s interest in space science. The theme for 2025, ‘One Moon, One Vision, One Future,’ highlights the spirit of global unity and shared ambition in the continued exploration of the Moon.

India also has made remarkable strides in lunar exploration. From Chandrayaan-1’s discovery of water molecules on the Moon in 2009 to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing near the lunar south pole in 2023, India has demonstrated its prowess in cost-effective and innovative space missions.