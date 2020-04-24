Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,48,876 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,91,614 worldwide
‘Don’t take disinfectant’ for coronavirus
Coronavirus: China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for last 9 days
Human trials of vaccine developed by Oxford University begins in UK
PM Modi hails contribution of Rural India in the fight against Coronavirus

VP M Venkaiah Naidu extends greetings on Panchayati Raj Day

AMN / NEW DELHI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has extended his greetings on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day today. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said that Panchayati Raj Institutions are cornerstone of the decentralized governance and planning in India. He said, they have contributed significantly in strengthening foundation of democracy in the country.

Mr Naidu said, though significant progress has been made in the area of local self-governance since the enactment of 73rd Constitutional Amendment, a lot more needs to be done.

He said, there is an urgent need for States to fully empower Panchayats through three Fs – funds, functions and functionaries to enable them emerge as vibrant hubs of self-reliance in different sectors.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

