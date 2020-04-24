VP M Venkaiah Naidu extends greetings on Panchayati Raj Day

AMN / NEW DELHI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has extended his greetings on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day today. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said that Panchayati Raj Institutions are cornerstone of the decentralized governance and planning in India. He said, they have contributed significantly in strengthening foundation of democracy in the country.

Mr Naidu said, though significant progress has been made in the area of local self-governance since the enactment of 73rd Constitutional Amendment, a lot more needs to be done.

He said, there is an urgent need for States to fully empower Panchayats through three Fs – funds, functions and functionaries to enable them emerge as vibrant hubs of self-reliance in different sectors.