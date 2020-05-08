Latest News

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker review MPs role in combating COVID-19

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas and discussed the situation arising out of COVID-19 in the country. They also discussed the role being played by Members of Parliament and the feasibility of holding meetings of Committees of Parliament.

Though both the Presiding Officers were satisfied with the effort of the Members of Parliament who were actively engaged in the fight against coronavirus through welfare measures and various humanitarian works, they urged the lawmakers to continue their effort till the Corona is vanished from India.

They appreciated that MPs are with the people whom they represent when they need them the most.

Mr Naidu and Mr Birla also discussed the issue of feasibility of various Committees of Parliament holding their meetings at the earliest in the prevailing situation and in the context of restrictions on travel across the country. They felt that if the situation does not allow regular conventional meetings of the Committees in the near future, alternative means of enabling such meetings may be explored.

They directed the Secretaries General of both the Houses to examine in detail the pros and cons of Parliamentary Committees holding meetings by video conferencing by taking into considerations the present Rules of Business of both the Houses of Parliament, the practices and experiences of various countries in respect of such virtual meetings and the time required to enable secure technology platforms required for such mode of meetings. The report of the two top officials of Parliament will form the basis for a considered decision by both the Presiding Officers in the matter.

