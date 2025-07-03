Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Stronger Urban Governance, Less Disruption in Democracy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

ANDALIB ALKHTER / Gurugram (HARYANA)

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr. Om Birla today emphasized that frequent disruptions in Parliament have declined significantly in recent years, allowing for more productive sessions and meaningful debates. He said this reflects the maturity of India’s democratic institutions.

Mr. Birla was speaking at the inaugural session of the first-ever National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) from States and Union Territories, held at ICAT, Manesar, Gurugram. The two-day event, from July 3 to 4, aims to strengthen grassroots democracy by highlighting the role of ULBs in participatory governance and nation-building.

In his address, Mr. Birla urged urban local bodies to adopt democratic practices like regular sittings, structured committee systems, and citizen engagement. He stressed that features such as Question Hour and Zero Hour—hallmarks of Parliamentary accountability—should also be adopted at the municipal level. Short or irregular meetings, he said, weaken governance at the local level.

Citing Parliament’s progress, he noted a reduction in protests and placard-waving, which has improved legislative productivity and public perception. True democracy, Mr. Birla said, is nurtured through dialogue, patience, and depth of discussion—not disruption.

Highlighting the transformative role of ULBs, Mr. Birla called them the closest tier of governance to the people. With urban populations expected to exceed 600 million by 2030, he stressed the need for ULBs to evolve beyond service delivery and emerge as engines of democratic governance and urban development.

He praised the increasing participation of women in municipal bodies—now nearing 50% in many areas—and urged further investment in leadership training for women representatives.

The conference, built around five themes—transparency, inclusive growth, innovation, women’s leadership, and Viksit Bharat @2047—serves as a platform for sharing ideas and reform models. Mr. Birla encouraged ULBs to focus on infrastructure, sanitation, waste management, and citizen well-being, noting that these daily services shape people’s trust in governance.

He concluded by urging municipal leaders to plan for the long term, engage citizens meaningfully, and institutionalize learning and innovation. “With empowered local leaders, India’s cities will not only meet today’s challenges but shape the future,” he said.

The event was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Mr. Nayab Singh, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Mr. Harvinder Kalyan, and other dignitaries. The conference concludes July 4 with recommendations and a valedictory address by Haryana Governor Mr. Bandaru Dattatraya.