PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate National Conference of Urban Local Bodies in Gurugram

Jul 2, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla will inaugurate the first National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies on 3 July 2025 at the International Centre for Automotive Technology, Manesar, Gurugram. The event is being organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in collaboration with state governments and union territories.

The inaugural session will be graced by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Lovely Lal, Haryana Chief Minister Shri Deputy Singh, and Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Shri Harvindra Welfare, among other dignitaries.

Themed “Reinforcing Constitutional Democracy and the Role of Urban Local Bodies in Nation Building,” the two-day conference will address key issues including:

  • Standardized procedures and codes for effective functioning of municipal councils.
  • Strengthening urban governance to fulfill constitutional mandates.
  • Enabling urban local bodies to contribute to the vision of a developed India by 2047.
  • Women’s leadership and empowerment in local governance.
  • Innovations and best practices to improve citizen services.

On 4 July, group discussions will lead to presentations, followed by a closing session addressed by Haryana Governor Shri Bandaru Dattatreya. Delegates will also visit Constitution House and Parliament for inspiration.

The event aims to highlight urban local bodies’ pivotal role in democratic and sustainable urban development.

