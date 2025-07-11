JPC on ‘One Nation One Election’ held meeting at Parliament House 

Staff Reporter

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on ‘One Nation One Election’ today held a meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi. The 39 member committee comprises 27 Members from the Lok Sabha and 12 Members from Rajya Sabha.

The meeting was a part of the broader exercise to examine the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aim to enable simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The panel, headed by BJP MP, PP Chaudhary held consultations with legal experts as part of its ongoing delebration.

In the meeting, former Chief Justice of India Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud gave presentation before the committee on the issue of simultaneous election in the country. BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav among others attended the meeting.

The concept of simultaneous elections is not a new idea in the country. Following the adoption of the Constitution, elections to the Lok Sabha and all State Legislative Assemblies were conducted simultaneously from 1951 to 1967. However, this cycle of synchronised elections was disrupted in 1968 and 1969 due to the premature dissolution of some State Legislative Assemblies.