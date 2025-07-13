Ujjwal Nikam, Sadanandan, Shringla, Meenakshi Jain nominated to Rajya Sabha

AMN / New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated four distinguished individuals to the Rajya Sabha under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution. The appointments fill the vacancies left by recently retired nominated members.

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated eminent lawyer Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Social Worker C Sadanandan Master, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and historian and acidemician Dr Meenakshi Jain to the Rajya Sabha.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed about the decision. Mr Nikam who hails from Maharashtra has served as a government counsel in the Mumbai terror attacks case. C. Sadanandan Master from Kerala has a long career in education. He has been a victim of political violence and lost both his legs.

Mr. Shringla has also served as Ambassador to the United States, Bangladesh and Thailand. He served as Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency in 2023. Dr. Jain has served as Associate Professor of history at Gargi College, University of Delhi. The President nominates 12 persons to the Upper House of Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences and social services.