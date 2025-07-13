Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Ujjwal Nikam, Sadanandan, Shringla, Meenakshi Jain nominated to Rajya Sabha

Jul 13, 2025

AMN / New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated four distinguished individuals to the Rajya Sabha under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution. The appointments fill the vacancies left by recently retired nominated members.𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐦𝐮 𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐲𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐚

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated eminent lawyer Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Social Worker C Sadanandan Master, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and historian and acidemician Dr Meenakshi Jain to the Rajya Sabha.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed about the decision. Mr Nikam who hails from Maharashtra has served as a government counsel in the Mumbai terror attacks case. C. Sadanandan Master from Kerala has a long career in education. He has been a victim of political violence and lost both his legs.  

Mr. Shringla has also served as Ambassador to the United States, Bangladesh and Thailand. He served as Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency in 2023. Dr. Jain has served as Associate Professor of history at Gargi College, University of Delhi. The President  nominates 12 persons to the Upper House of Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences and social services.

