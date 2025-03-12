Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomes Starlink to India, cites use for railway projects

AMN

Union Minister of Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday welcomed Elon Musk’s Starlink’s partnership with India’s Jio Platforms and Bharti Airtel. In a post on X, Vaishnaw wrote, “Starlink, welcome to India!” The minister further said that Starlink’s entry in India will be useful for remote area railway projects.

Starlink, welcome to India! Will be useful for remote area railway projects. pic.twitter.com/rQPmjeKkGt— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 12, 2025

The minister’s remarks coincide with the recent unexpected announcements by India’s two major telecom players- Jio Platforms Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd, which announced their partnership with SpaceX to incorporate Starlink’s services.

The announcement marks a strategic shift for two largest telecom firms—Mukesh Ambani-led Jio and Sunil Mittal-controlled Bharti Airtel—which had previously opposed Starlink’s entry due to concerns over spectrum allocation. Their recent announcement of collaborating with Musk’s SpaceX, suggest a growing recognition of Starlink’s potential in India’s digital landscape.

While the announced partnerships still require regulatory clearance, Vaishnaw’s statement signals a supportive stance from the Centre, suggesting a smoother path for Starlink’s integration. The satellite service is expected to strengthen railway connectivity, improve digital infrastructure, and support government efforts to boost rural development.