Rajya Sabha takes up discussion on working of Railways

Rajya Sabha has taken up a discussion on the working of Railways. Initiating the discussion, Samik Bhattacharya of the BJP said that with record budgetary allocation, the government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to transforming Indian Railways into a world-class network.

He said Vande Bharat trains and Amrit Bharat trains mark a new era of speed, efficiency and comfort for millions of passengers. He said the government has made significant efforts in high-speed rail initiatives. Mr. Bhattacharya raised the issue of poll violence and atrocities in West Bengal to attack the ruling TMC.

Participating in the discussion, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi of Congress highlighted several initiatives taken during his party’s government for expansion and development of the Railway network and passenger amenities. He questioned the government on the issues of recent Rail accidents and also took a dig at the Centre on the stampede incident at the New Delhi Railways station. He also targets the government on vacant positions in Railways. Discussion is underway.