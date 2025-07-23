Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 23: Markets Rally on Global Cues; Sensex Ends 540 Pts Higher, Nifty Above 25,200

Jul 23, 2025

AMN

Indian equity benchmarks surged on Wednesday, buoyed by strong cues from Asian markets following news of a trade breakthrough between Japan and the United States. The development lifted investor sentiment globally, reflecting positively on Indian indices as well.

The BSE Sensex rallied 540 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 82,727, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 159 points, or 0.60%, to close at 25,220 — marking a strong rebound after recent volatility.

Broader Market Edges Up Amid Mixed Sentiment

The broader market also saw modest gains. On the BSE, the Mid-Cap Index rose by over 0.2%, while the Small-Cap Index managed to inch up by 0.05%, signaling cautious optimism among retail and institutional investors. However, market breadth remained slightly negative, with 2,025 stocks declining, compared to 2,005 advancing, and 168 remaining unchanged, indicating a mixed undertone in overall sentiment.

At the NSE, 71 stocks touched new 52-week highs, while 25 stocks plunged to their 52-week lows, reflecting sharp divergence in performance across sectors and companies.

Sensex Movers: Autos, Telecom Shine; FMCG, Realty Lag

Out of the 30 Sensex constituents, 23 stocks ended in the green, indicating broad-based participation in the day’s rally.

  • Top Gainers:
    • Tata Motors led the charge with a 2.5% gain amid renewed optimism in the auto sector.
    • Bharti Airtel climbed 2%, supported by rising subscriber additions and ongoing 5G rollout momentum.
    • Bajaj Finance advanced 1.7%, on expectations of strong Q1 earnings.
  • Top Losers:
    • Hindustan Unilever declined 1.2%, dragged by inflationary concerns and cautious outlook on rural demand.
    • Bharat Electronics and UltraTech Cement both fell 0.7%, likely on profit-booking after recent gains.

Sectoral Snapshot: Telecom, Auto Lead; Realty Sinks

Sector-wise performance remained robust, with 17 of the 21 BSE sectoral indices closing in the green:

  • Top Performing Sectors:
    • Telecom surged 1.14%, continuing its uptrend amid favorable government policies and expanding ARPU.
    • Auto gained 0.86%, aided by strong monsoon forecasts and upbeat retail sales.
    • Bankex advanced 0.75%, supported by private lenders.
  • Underperformers:
    • Realty plunged 2.60%, possibly due to rising interest rate concerns and weak booking data in select metros.
    • FMCG slipped 0.46%, while Capital Goods dipped 0.31%.

Global Sentiment Key to Short-Term Direction

Today’s rally comes amid global optimism, particularly after Japan’s successful trade negotiation with the United States, which soothed investor nerves about protectionist trends. Asian markets, including the Nikkei and Hang Seng, also posted gains, creating a ripple effect on Indian equities.

Analysts, however, caution that sustained buying interest will depend on upcoming earnings reports, global inflation data, and the US Fed’s policy outlook. Domestically, the market is also tracking monsoon progress, rural demand indicators, and macroeconomic stability.

Share Bazar July 23: बाज़ारों में तेजी; सेंसेक्स 540 अंकों की छलांग के साथ बंद, निफ्टी 25,200 के पार

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tokyo stock prices surge after Trump’s announcement

Jul 23, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India implements world’s largest grain storage plan in cooperative sector

Jul 23, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Amit Shah to unveil ‘National Cooperative Policy 2025’ on July 24

Jul 23, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar July 23: बाज़ारों में तेजी; सेंसेक्स 540 अंकों की छलांग के साथ बंद, निफ्टी 25,200 के पार

23 July 2025 9:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 23: Markets Rally on Global Cues; Sensex Ends 540 Pts Higher, Nifty Above 25,200

23 July 2025 8:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi to present ‘evidences’ of Voters’ manipulation before INDIA bloc partners

23 July 2025 8:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Parliament Logjam Continues for 3rd Day Over Bihar SIR Issue and Other Demands

23 July 2025 8:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!