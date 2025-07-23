Tokyo stock prices surge after Trump’s announcement

Japan’s benchmark stock index rose to the highest intra-day level in about a year after Trump announced the trade agreement.

The index breached the 41,000 mark for the first time since July last year. The Nikkei 225 briefly jumped more than 1,300 points or 3 percent. Automakers led the gainers after the US imposed a lower additional import tariff on Japanese cars than expected.

Investors bought a wide range of shares right after the opening on the view the trade deal removes some uncertainties about Japan’s economic outlook.

Mission accomplished

Japan’s Economic Revitalization Minister and the country’s chief tariff negotiator, Akazawa Ryosei, posted on social media after meeting with Trump, “I went to the White House, and have completed my mission.” Akazawa added that he is sincerely grateful to all those involved.

The agreement comes after Akazawa arrived in Washington for an eighth round of talks this week. His team had been racing to strike a deal before the August 1 deadline.

Akazawa held a two-hour meeting with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and later met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier on Tuesday.

Snapshots of negotiations

A senior White House official posted on social media two black and white photos of the meeting between Trump and Akazawa.

The first photo shows Akazawa talking with Trump in the presidential office of the White House while holding documents in his hand. From the right side of the photo across from Trump are US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

On Trump’s desk, a board can be seen with “Japan Invest America” as its title. Other terms are clearly visible, including “10 percent tariff” and “15 percent across autos, pharma, semis.”

There is also a section where the number 400 billion dollars has been crossed off and 500 billion dollars has been written over it. This indicates that negotiations were held over the amount of Japan’s investment in the US.

There is also a section where the number 4 in 400 billion dollars has been crossed off and 500 billion dollars has been written above it. This indicates that negotiations were held over the amount of Japan’s investment in the US.

INPUT FROM NHK