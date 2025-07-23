India implements world’s largest grain storage plan in cooperative sector

AMN

The central government is moving swiftly to implement the “World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan in the Cooperative Sector,” an ambitious initiative aimed at revolutionizing rural agri-infrastructure and empowering Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) across the country. Approved on May 31, 2023, the plan is currently being rolled out as a pilot project and is set to transform grain storage and agricultural logistics at the grassroots level.

Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, shared these updates in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing the Government’s commitment to transforming the cooperative sector into a pillar of rural economic development.

The plan focuses on the creation of infrastructure at the PACS level, including godowns, custom hiring centers, food processing units, and Fair Price Shops. These developments are being implemented through convergence of various government schemes such as the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure Scheme (AMI), Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM), and the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

As part of the pilot phase, construction of godowns has been completed in 11 PACS across 11 states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, Tripura, Assam, and Uttarakhand. The total storage capacity developed so far stands at 9,750 metric tonnes, with integrated facilities such as seed grading units, processing centers, and Grameen Haats also being established in some locations. More than 500 additional PACS have been identified for godown construction, with a completion target set for December 2026.

To support the initiative’s expansion, the Government has approved a parallel plan to establish new multipurpose PACS, dairy, and fisheries cooperatives, with the aim of reaching every panchayat and village within five years. Supported by NABARD, NDDB, NFDB, and State/UT governments, this plan has already resulted in the registration of 22,933 new cooperative societies since February 15, 2023—including 5,937 multipurpose PACS. A comprehensive implementation guide, Margadarshika, was launched on September 19, 2024, to outline the timelines and responsibilities of all stakeholders.

Additionally, in a move to digitally empower PACS, the Government has approved a ₹2,925.39 crore project for their computerization. This project will bring all functional PACS under a common ERP-based national software, ensuring integration with NABARD through State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs). As of June 30, 2025, a total of 73,492 PACS across 31 States and Union Territories have been sanctioned for inclusion. Of these, 59,920 have already been onboarded onto the ERP system, with hardware delivered to 64,323 PACS.

The project is not only streamlining agricultural operations but is also expected to improve transparency, record-keeping, and credit delivery across the cooperative sector. States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are leading in the number of PACS onboarded and operationalized under the ERP system.