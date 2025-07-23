Amit Shah to unveil ‘National Cooperative Policy 2025’ on July 24

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will unveil the much-anticipated National Cooperative Policy 2025 on July 24 at an event in Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, New Delhi. The new policy is set to serve as a milestone for India’s cooperative movement, laying a roadmap for the sector from 2025 to 2045, said the Ministry of Cooperation.

Framed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the policy aims to revive, modernize, and strengthen the cooperative sector in line with India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It replaces the earlier National Cooperative Policy introduced in 2002 and responds to the dynamic changes in the global and national landscape over the last two decades.

Prepared by a 48-member national committee headed by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, the policy reflects broad stakeholder participation. The committee conducted 17 meetings and 4 regional workshops, incorporating 648 suggestions from across the cooperative spectrum.

The event will witness the participation of the drafting committee members, heads of national cooperative unions, senior officials from the Ministry of Cooperation, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), the National Council of Cooperative Training (NCCT), and Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM).