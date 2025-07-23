Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Asian markets end on higher note

Jul 23, 2025

Major Asian markets ended higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index soared 3.39 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.60 per cent, Singapore’s Strait Times index added 0.54 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.43 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite ended nearly unchanged.
Major European indices were trading up in intra-day trade. France’s CAC gained 1.15 one per cent, Germany’s DAX was trading 0.66 per cent up, and London’s FTSE 100 added half per cent, when reports last came in.

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Wall Street Ends Mixed Amid Earnings Buzz and Tariff Tensions; S&P 500 Closes at New Record

Jul 23, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 23: Markets Rally on Global Cues; Sensex Ends 540 Pts Higher, Nifty Above 25,200

Jul 23, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tokyo stock prices surge after Trump’s announcement

Jul 23, 2025

OTHER TOP STORIES

7/11 Mumbai Blasts: SC Stays Bombay HC’s Acquittal Judgment; But Says Accused Not to Go Back to Jail

24 July 2025 2:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Health-How to Strengthen Your Child’s Immunity

24 July 2025 1:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia-Ukraine Talks Yield Limited Progress, Focus Shifts to Humanitarian Issues

24 July 2025 1:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

NTT DATA Report Highlights How GenAI Can Transform Healthcare Amid Challenges

24 July 2025 12:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
