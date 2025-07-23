Asian markets end on higher note

Major Asian markets ended higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index soared 3.39 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.60 per cent, Singapore’s Strait Times index added 0.54 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.43 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite ended nearly unchanged.

Major European indices were trading up in intra-day trade. France’s CAC gained 1.15 one per cent, Germany’s DAX was trading 0.66 per cent up, and London’s FTSE 100 added half per cent, when reports last came in.

