Wall Street Ends Mixed Amid Earnings Buzz and Tariff Tensions; S&P 500 Closes at New Record

U.S. markets wrapped up Tuesday’s session on a mixed note as investors weighed a flurry of corporate earnings reports while staying alert to developments in the ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations ahead of the August 1st deadline.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.06% to close at a new all-time high of 6,310, lifted by strength in a few heavyweight stocks across sectors like finance and healthcare.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a more solid performance, gaining 0.40% to end at 44,502, buoyed by upbeat earnings from blue-chip industrials.

In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite came under pressure, slipping 0.39% to 20,893, dragged down by a decline in several major tech names as investor sentiment turned cautious amid sector-specific headwinds.

Market participants remain watchful as the deadline for U.S. tariff decisions looms, which could have ripple effects across global trade-sensitive sectors.