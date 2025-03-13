President, Vice President, PM greet people on Holi 

AMN

On the eve of Holi, celebrations have begun nationwide with colors, music, and festive joy. President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her greetings to citizens on the eve of Holi. In her message, she stated that Holi, the festival of colors, brings happiness and enthusiasm.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has also extended his greetings to the nation on the eve of this vibrant festival. In his message, he emphasized that Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring, symbolizing new beginnings and fresh perspectives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people on the occasion of Holi as well. In a social media post, he expressed that this festival, filled with joy and happiness, will bring new enthusiasm and energy into everyone’s lives while also strengthening the colors of unity among the countrymen.