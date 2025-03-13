Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CBSE Confirms Class 12 Exams on March 15 Despite Holi Celebrations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the Class 12 examinations scheduled to be held on Saturday, will be conducted as planned despite extended Holi celebrations across various parts of the country. The board, in a statement, said that the Class 12 examination for Hindi Core and Hindi Elective subjects will be held on the scheduled date. It added that students who are unable to attend the examination on 15th March will be given an opportunity to appear in the special examination conducted for students participating in national or international-level sports events.

