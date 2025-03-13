British woman raped in Delhi Hotel by man who befriended her on social media

AMN / NEW DELHI

A British woman was allegedly raped at a hotel in southwest Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The man accused has been arrested.

One of the accused, identified as Kailash, had befriended the victim on Instagram.

The Delhi Police have arrested both suspects and informed the British High Commission about the incident.

“A man was arrested on charges of rape with a British woman in a Mahipalpur hotel in Delhi. His accomplice was arrested on charges of molestation,” police said in a statement.

“The woman who was friends with the man through social media had come to Delhi from the UK to meet him. The information about the incident has also been given to the British High Commission,” cops said.

She was allegedly first molested by a housekeeping staff in the hotel’s lift, a senior official said. Later, she was allegedly raped in a hotel room by the man she knew from previous social media interactions.

According to police officials, Kailash, a resident of Vasundhara, Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, has a penchant for making Instagram reels. A few months ago, he connected with the woman, a London resident, through the social media platform. The woman was on a visit to Maharashtra and Goa when she contacted Kailash and invited him to meet her. However, Kailash expressed his inability to travel and instead asked her to visit Delhi.

On Tuesday evening, the woman arrived in Delhi and checked into a hotel in Mahipalpur. Responding to her invitation, Kailash, accompanied by his friend Wasim, visited her at the hotel. The trio consumed alcohol and had dinner before heading to her room.