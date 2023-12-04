Amit Shah calls up Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, inquired about cyclone Michuang situation

File Pic

Union Home minister Amit Shah called up Tamilnadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and enquired about the cyclone Michuang situation today. Mr Shah had assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre.

The cyclone still hovering around North Tamilnadu has turned out to be a severe cyclonic storm. Accepting the State Government’s request, the Indian Army began the flood relief operation today.

The Army swiftly responded to a critical plea for assistance of Greater Chennai Corporation in handling Flooding in Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam areas inundated by waterbodies such as Adyar River, Manapakkam Canal, Adambakkam Lake, Veerangal Odai and other tanks nearby.



Responding to the distressing situation, two columns from Army Camp Pallavaram equipped with essential resources, including boats, flood relief stores, and vehicles, geared to navigate the inundated areas and provide aid.

As of the latest update, despite challenges posed by the recent Cyclone Michaung that hit Chennai on 3rd-4th December, the relentless efforts of the Indian Army have successfully rescued and assisted 200 to 300 individuals by 1400 hours today.

State Govt in a press release said that since sea water level is increasing, the surplus water let into Adyar river has been slowed down.