India’s semiconductor mission still in early stages but govt serious about it, says Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said that India’s semiconductor mission is still in its early stages but government is deadly serious about it. Delivering inaugural address at Global Technology Summit in Delhi, the Minister said one particular area of interest during the Summit would be the debate about responsible Artificial Intelligence. He added that when it comes to technology, the challenge is not just how to compete but how to compete with responsibility.



Dr Jaishankar said technology is at the forefront of India’s foreign policy and it is reflected in how often New Delhi talks to its partners about reliable and resilient supply chains. The Minister stressed that there is a need for reglobalisation and if key countries and businesses understand it, they will take the world in that direction.

On India’s G20 Presidency, he said that G20 Delhi Summit will be remembered because it put Digital Public Infrastructure at the centre stage. He said it refocused attention on the fact that the world is falling behind on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs. He said the Summit will also be remembered as one major step of reforming the global order where Africa got its place.