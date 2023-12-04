इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2023 10:49:19      انڈین آواز

Mizoram: Zoram People’s Movement set to form government after winning assembly elections

Lalduhoma

AMN / AIZWAL

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has said it will stake claim to form the government in Mizoram after holding a consultative meeting of newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders. ZPM working president K Sapdanga said the meeting will be held tomorrow and party leader Lalduhoma will meet the newly elected MLAs. ZPM secured an absolute majority in the state Assembly elections by winning 27 seats in the 40-member house today. At the end of the counting of votes, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) managed to win ten seats. The BJP won two seats, while the Congress got one seat.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga has lost the election. ZPM leader Lalthansanga defeated him by over 2100 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat. Out of 11 ministers, who contested Assembly elections, nine failed to retain their seats and lost to ZPM candidates.  

ZPM’s Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma won the Serchhip seat against his nearest opponent by over 2900 votes. The ZPM received nearly 38 percent of total polled votes, MNF 35 percent and Congress 20 and BJP 5 percent.



The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 constituencies. As many as 17 Independent candidates also contested the elections.
After a long and storied public life, 73-year-old former IPS officer Lalduhoma is set to become the new Chief Minister of Mizoram.
The ZPM started as a common platform of six smaller regional parties and civil society groups in 2017. It was recognised as a regional party in 2019.

