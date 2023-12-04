PM Modi unveiles grand statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg

@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district this afternoon. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both the deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister is currently attending the operational demonstrations by Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft, and special forces at Tarkarli Beach. Navy day is celebrated on 4th December every year. ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg pays homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new Naval Ensign which was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.