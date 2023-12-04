इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2023 04:42:33      انڈین آواز

Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced in the Lok Sabha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@sansad_tv

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023  was today introduced in the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 for the establishment of a Central University namely Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Bill in the House.  The proposed University will cater to the regional aspirations for years to come in the area. It will also promote advanced knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and customs in the country. The establishment of a Central Tribal University in the state is obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

Election Results: مدھیہ پردیش، راجستھان اور چھتیس گڑھ میں بی جے پی زبردست کامیابی کی جانب گامزن، جبکہ تلنگانہ میں کانگریس کو سبقت

Assembly Election Results - 2023 Chhattisgarh(90) Party NameLeadWonTotalBJP540054Congress330033Others030 ...

ہندوستان اور امریکہ تجارتی تعلقات مزید مستحکم کرنے پر متفق

اے ایم اینہندوستان اور امریکہ نے دواسازی، سیمی کنڈکٹرز، سمی ...

انٹرنیٹ استعمال میں اضافہ لیکن رسائی میں امیر غریب کا فرق موجود

اے ایم این دنیا بھر میں انٹرنیٹ استعمال کرنے والوں کی تعداد ...

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart