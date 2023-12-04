Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced in the Lok Sabha

@sansad_tv

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was today introduced in the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 for the establishment of a Central University namely Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Bill in the House. The proposed University will cater to the regional aspirations for years to come in the area. It will also promote advanced knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and customs in the country. The establishment of a Central Tribal University in the state is obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.