Red alert in all coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Michaung intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

A red alert warning has been issued for all the coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Michaung is intensifying as a severe cyclone in the Bay of Bengal along the South coast of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining districts of North Tamil Nadu. Schools remained closed and flight operations within the state remained suspended and many trains were cancelled.

Akashvani’s correspondent reports that with Cyclone Michaung (Migjuam) intensifying and inching closer to the Southern coast of Andhra Pradesh, the coastal districts of South Andhra Pradesh are witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall. The cities of Nellore and Tirupati have been battered with incessant rainfall since last evening. With the cyclone storm turning severe, heavy rainfall is predicted across all the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow.

A multiagency effort of SDRF, State Disaster Management Authority, district administrations with the co-ordination of state government is taking up rescue measures at water-logged areas and is geared up to minimize losses and provide prompt rescue and rehabilitation measures. The state government has assured the farmers that all crop grains will be irrespective of the moisture level on war footing through offline mode. The Cyclone is currently positioned at 170 kilometers from Nellore and is expected to make landfall at Bapatla along the coast of Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation yesterday and assured the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister of all possible support.