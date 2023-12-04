इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2023 10:49:12      انڈین آواز

Madhya Pradesh: BJP secures 48.55% votes, it is 8% more than 2018 elections, Congress won 65 seats with a loss of 49 seats

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

In Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has returned to power with a huge majority. Whereas, Congress has suffered massive loss of seats. BJP has won a total of 163 seats and has gained 54 seats, while Congress has won 65 seats with a loss of 49 seats.

BJP has secured 48.55 percent votes, which is about 8 percent more than the 2018 elections. Whereas Congress was successful in getting the same vote percentage as in the last election but it has suffered a loss of many seats. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has won by 1 lakh 4 thousand votes. BJP’s Ramesh Mendola and Krishna Gaur have also won by more than one lakh votes. 16 BJP candidates have won the elections by more than 50 thousand votes. 10 Congress candidates have won the elections by less than one thousand votes. 

The lowest margin of victory was in Shajapur seat by only 28 votes. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, MP Rakesh Singh, Reeti Pathak and senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya have won the election while Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, MP Ganesh Singh, Home Minister in BJP government Narottam Mishra , Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel and senior leader Maya Singh has lost their seats.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and former ministers Jaivardhan Singh and Ajay Singh have won the elections, while Jitu Patwari, PC Sharma, Sanjay Shukla, Vijay Lakshmi Sadho from the Congress have had to face defeat.

BJP has achieved record victory due to its double engine government, public welfare schemes running continuously for the last many years like Pradhan Mantri Awas, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman and Laadli Bahna Yojana along with Kisan Samman Nidhi. The voters of Madhya Pradesh wholeheartedly accepted the Modi guarantee and MP ke man me Modi while rejecting the 11 guarantees of Congress. Tribal and youth voters also have a major role in the success of BJP. The party was successfully convincing the tribal people and youth that only BJP can take care of their interests.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

Election Results: مدھیہ پردیش، راجستھان اور چھتیس گڑھ میں بی جے پی زبردست کامیابی کی جانب گامزن، جبکہ تلنگانہ میں کانگریس کو سبقت

Assembly Election Results - 2023 Chhattisgarh(90) Party NameLeadWonTotalBJP540054Congress330033Others030 ...

ہندوستان اور امریکہ تجارتی تعلقات مزید مستحکم کرنے پر متفق

اے ایم اینہندوستان اور امریکہ نے دواسازی، سیمی کنڈکٹرز، سمی ...

انٹرنیٹ استعمال میں اضافہ لیکن رسائی میں امیر غریب کا فرق موجود

اے ایم این دنیا بھر میں انٹرنیٹ استعمال کرنے والوں کی تعداد ...

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart