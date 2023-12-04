Madhya Pradesh: BJP secures 48.55% votes, it is 8% more than 2018 elections, Congress won 65 seats with a loss of 49 seats

In Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has returned to power with a huge majority. Whereas, Congress has suffered massive loss of seats. BJP has won a total of 163 seats and has gained 54 seats, while Congress has won 65 seats with a loss of 49 seats.

BJP has secured 48.55 percent votes, which is about 8 percent more than the 2018 elections. Whereas Congress was successful in getting the same vote percentage as in the last election but it has suffered a loss of many seats. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has won by 1 lakh 4 thousand votes. BJP’s Ramesh Mendola and Krishna Gaur have also won by more than one lakh votes. 16 BJP candidates have won the elections by more than 50 thousand votes. 10 Congress candidates have won the elections by less than one thousand votes.

The lowest margin of victory was in Shajapur seat by only 28 votes. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, MP Rakesh Singh, Reeti Pathak and senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya have won the election while Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, MP Ganesh Singh, Home Minister in BJP government Narottam Mishra , Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel and senior leader Maya Singh has lost their seats.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and former ministers Jaivardhan Singh and Ajay Singh have won the elections, while Jitu Patwari, PC Sharma, Sanjay Shukla, Vijay Lakshmi Sadho from the Congress have had to face defeat.

BJP has achieved record victory due to its double engine government, public welfare schemes running continuously for the last many years like Pradhan Mantri Awas, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman and Laadli Bahna Yojana along with Kisan Samman Nidhi. The voters of Madhya Pradesh wholeheartedly accepted the Modi guarantee and MP ke man me Modi while rejecting the 11 guarantees of Congress. Tribal and youth voters also have a major role in the success of BJP. The party was successfully convincing the tribal people and youth that only BJP can take care of their interests.