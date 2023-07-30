इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jul 2023 04:28:47      انڈین آواز
4,000 Indian women performed Haj without ‘Mehram’, says PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Hajj pilgrimage was especially special for Muslim women from India this year, as more than 4,000 such women went on the annual pilgrimage without a Mehram (male guardian).

Addressing the nation during the 103rd episode of his monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi termed the Hajj pilgrimage by Muslim women from India, without their male parents or custodians, as a ‘huge transformation’.

He said he received numerous letters from Muslim women, sharing their experiences from the Hajj this year.

“I received a lot of letters (ahead of his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address), which brought me great joy. These letters have been written by Muslim women, who recently returned from the Hajj pilgrimage. Their journey this year was very special in many ways,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further informed that changes that have been made in the Haj policy in the last few years are being highly appreciated.

“Through Mann Ki Baat, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia. Women coordinators were specially appointed for women going on Haj without Mehram,” the prime minister said.

“Our Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot to me about this. Now, more and more people are getting the chance to go for Haj,” he said.

