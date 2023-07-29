इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jul 2023 07:07:48      انڈین آواز
Ashoora-e-Muharram being observed across India

The Ashoora-e-Muharram is being observed with due reverence and solemnity across the country today. The day marks the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions, who laid down their lives for upholding truth, righteousness and justice in Karbala.

Tazia processions will be taken out on the occasion. The Majaalis or religious meetings, highlighting the supreme sacrifice of Karbala Martyrs are also being organized.

On the 10th of Muharram 61 A.H., Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), the son of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.), and his family members and followers were martyred by the forces of Yazid in the desert of Karbala on the banks of the Euphrates River while fighting for truth and justice. Remembering this poignant event, every Hijri year 10th of Muharram, the Muslim community of the world observes the mourning day with due religious dignity. Their self-sacrifice to uphold the great ideals of Islam, the religion of peace and harmony, is shining in the history of humanity.

This tragic event of Karbala and the eternal message of the holy Ashura motivates everyone to speak out against injustice and oppression and to follow the path of truth and beauty. Holy Ashura means mourning. Devout Muslims express their heart-wrenching grief through the Tazia procession.

